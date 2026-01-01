Metal

88 playlist(s)

Harder Than Hell

Harder Than Hell
Blasphemous In Black

Blasphemous In Black
Golden Gods of Metal

Golden Gods of Metal
Metal Hotlist

Metal Hotlist
Deathcore Apocalypse

Deathcore Apocalypse
New Metal

New Metal
The Metal Moshpit

The Metal Moshpit
Uppercut

Uppercut
Metalcore Meltdown

Metalcore Meltdown
True Metal Warriors

True Metal Warriors
Thrash Metal Shred

Thrash Metal Shred
Running to Metal

Running to Metal
Hard Rock

Hard Rock
'00s Metal

'00s Metal
Essential Heavy Metal

Essential Heavy Metal
Modern Metal Ballads

Modern Metal Ballads
Metal Hits

Metal Hits
Foundations of Metal

Foundations of Metal
Heavy Metal Workout

Heavy Metal Workout
Alternative Metal Workout

Alternative Metal Workout
Japan Metal

Japan Metal
Crypt of Death

Crypt of Death
Nu Metal Revolution

Nu Metal Revolution
Heavy Gauge

Heavy Gauge
Hair Metal Hedonists

Hair Metal Hedonists
Heavy Industry

Heavy Industry
'80s Metal

'80s Metal
New Metal

New Metal
Nu-Metal Rage

Nu-Metal Rage
Melodeath Masters

Melodeath Masters
'90s Metal

'90s Metal
Heavy Hitters

Heavy Hitters
Mellow Metal

Mellow Metal
Swords & Sorcery

Swords & Sorcery
'10s Metal

'10s Metal
POST-

POST-
Metal Hits 2025

Metal Hits 2025
Brazilian Headbangers

Brazilian Headbangers
heavy metal

heavy metal

34K views

powermetal

powermetal

1K views

Black Metal megamix

Black Metal megamix

14K views

Хуйовий день starter pack

Хуйовий день starter pack

426 views

런닝 헤비메탈

런닝 헤비메탈

441 views

80's Heavy Metal

80's Heavy Metal

267K views

Screamo

Screamo

764 views

metal blade

metal blade

1.4K views

Metal bangers

Metal bangers

2.9K views

industrial metal

industrial metal

206 views

My thrash

My thrash

11K views

Rock N Roll

Rock N Roll

18K views

Spring 2026

Spring 2026

431 views

Death

Death

47K views

Guitar Rock

Guitar Rock

8.7K views

Heavy

Heavy

6.6K views

love, death & summer 2: dying young just to grow old

love, death & summer 2: dying young just to grow old

295 views

sweating bullets

sweating bullets

647 views

Brandi G's work Mix

Brandi G's work Mix

196 views

Medieval Metal

Medieval Metal

1.4K views

Recap de décembre à février 2025

Recap de décembre à février 2025

1.6K views

Métal

Métal

22K views

Metal do bom

Metal do bom

8.1K views

Glam baby

Glam baby

61K views

Another June Rolls Around

Another June Rolls Around

230 views

Metal

Metal

2.6K views

Workout

Workout

577 views

metal ultra mix

metal ultra mix

1K views

try not to headbang picky picks

try not to headbang picky picks

3K views

Metallo pesante

Metallo pesante

281 views

Metal Music

Metal Music

444 views

Songs from the Heart

Songs from the Heart

1.1K views

work out music

work out music

21K views

Today’s rock hits

Today’s rock hits

3.2K views

Sucking the 70's

Sucking the 70's

14K views

Deathcore relaxation

Deathcore relaxation

2.2K views

The Industry: Industrial Builder Boomers

The Industry: Industrial Builder Boomers

336 views

Morning Ground

Morning Ground

638 views

Something Noisy

Something Noisy

503 views

Running modern metal

Running modern metal

251 views

Metal

Metal

305 views

Epocas Modernas 2021 a 2025

Epocas Modernas 2021 a 2025

156 views

20 all time

20 all time

5.5K views

Random mix of songs I like!!!

Random mix of songs I like!!!

378 views

Deathmetal

Deathmetal

11K views

Driving Songs - Heavy and Synthy

Driving Songs - Heavy and Synthy

225 views

True Trash

True Trash

14K views

Hair metal

Hair metal

10K views

Black Metal for Any Day

Black Metal for Any Day

2.3M views

Metalhead

Metalhead

748 views