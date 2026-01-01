Indie & alternative

97 playlist(s)

Alternative Current: Hits

Alternative Current: Hits
Line Up: Indie + Alternative

Line Up: Indie + Alternative
Today's Indie Hits

Today's Indie Hits
New Alternative Indie

New Alternative Indie
Fresh New Indie

Fresh New Indie
Your New Alternative

Your New Alternative
New Alt

New Alt
Indie Anthems

Indie Anthems
Eclectic Rock

Eclectic Rock
Heavy Stereo: Indie Rock

Heavy Stereo: Indie Rock
Alt on Repeat

Alt on Repeat
Ultimate Indie Anthems

Ultimate Indie Anthems
Indie Overload

Indie Overload
Coffee Shop Indie

Coffee Shop Indie
All-Time Alt

All-Time Alt
Alt-Pop Hits

Alt-Pop Hits
'00s Alternative

'00s Alternative
Indie Folk Favorites

Indie Folk Favorites
Alternative All Day

Alternative All Day
Indo Indie

Indo Indie
Tangente Brazilian Indie

Tangente Brazilian Indie
Indie music from Argentina

Indie music from Argentina
Indie Pop

Indie Pop
Indietronica Essentials

Indietronica Essentials
Turkish Indie Hotlist

Turkish Indie Hotlist
Queens of Indie

Queens of Indie
ALTNTVO

ALTNTVO
Supersonic Sing-Along

Supersonic Sing-Along
Sunshine Indie

Sunshine Indie
Querfeldein: German Indie Hits

Querfeldein: German Indie Hits
sad summer

sad summer
Indie Gold

Indie Gold

Antenna

Antenna
slowcore

slowcore
Take It Easy Indie

Take It Easy Indie
Drift Away Indie

Drift Away Indie
Festival Anthems

Festival Anthems
Genre Blurring

Genre Blurring
Indie Lovers Mixtape

Indie Lovers Mixtape
Asian Wave

Asian Wave
new boleros

new boleros
Éxitos Indie

Éxitos Indie
New Latin Alt & Indie

New Latin Alt & Indie
Musas Alternativas

Musas Alternativas
Acoustic Indie & Alternative

Acoustic Indie & Alternative
Mellow Indie

Mellow Indie
A Happy Alternative

A Happy Alternative
90's

90's

126K views

Made in Germany

Made in Germany

201 views

need never get old - good vibes!

need never get old - good vibes!

762 views

March 2026

March 2026

184 views

ドライブ

ドライブ

971 views

Músicas indies alegres

Músicas indies alegres

347 views

Favorite Songs #103

Favorite Songs #103

637 views

Canciones Ok

Canciones Ok

617 views

Trinkets Soundtrack (Netflix)

Trinkets Soundtrack (Netflix)

7K views

Karışık

Karışık

477 views

Playlist 03

Playlist 03

20K views

Anime Spring 2026

Anime Spring 2026

361 views

Baru

Baru

344 views

Sound

Sound

1K views

Regular Rotation

Regular Rotation

3.6K views

My Alternative Rock

My Alternative Rock

14K views

My high school bands

My high school bands

31K views

M7 Still Sleepy Stretching Music

M7 Still Sleepy Stretching Music

199 views

Little Oceans

Little Oceans

1.2K views

indie

indie

256 views

White Boy Trunks

White Boy Trunks

465 views

bleeding out

bleeding out

600 views

잔잔

잔잔

235 views

indie smile

indie smile

7.6K views

trancu para manejar chill

trancu para manejar chill

686 views

happy playlist

happy playlist

16K views

indie americano

indie americano

973 views

I feel like a cold winter snowy day

I feel like a cold winter snowy day

235 views

Calm Vibes

Calm Vibes

367 views

musica bonita con café

musica bonita con café

656 views

After Work Indie

After Work Indie

9.7K views

Indie Spring 2026

Indie Spring 2026

867 views

2025 Alt Rock

2025 Alt Rock

1.2K views

00 Alternativo News

00 Alternativo News

153 views

Majezik gerektirmeyen şarkılar

Majezik gerektirmeyen şarkılar

746 views

Spring 2026

Spring 2026

610 views

Winter 2026

Winter 2026

544 views

lo lindo de lo romantico

lo lindo de lo romantico

6.7K views

Auto 2026 Deutsche Musik

Auto 2026 Deutsche Musik

182 views

Sommer2026

Sommer2026

234 views

спокій

спокій

490 views

Happy

Happy

272 views

flow state

flow state

258 views

Alternative Current

Alternative Current

1.1K views

I hate trying to be impressive

I hate trying to be impressive

3.9K views

After office

After office

114 views

Top Winter 2026 Songs

Top Winter 2026 Songs

190 views

Your Top Songs 2020

Your Top Songs 2020

3.1K views

90s tunes

90s tunes

267K views

Sono

Sono

740 views